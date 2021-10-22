Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.