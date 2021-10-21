Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
