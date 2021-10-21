 Skip to main content
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

