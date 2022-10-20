 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

