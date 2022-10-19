Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.