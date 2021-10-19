This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
