 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News