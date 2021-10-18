Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
For the drive home in Racine: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low ar…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. W…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 de…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's condi…