Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.