Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Not only will today be remarkably cold and windy, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Track the rain and snow and see how cold it will get Monday night in our updated forecast.
Friday won't be colder than Thursday, but it won't be any warmer with a weak cold front bringing scattered showers back to the area. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
Temperatures will be well below normal Thursday and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Showers will still be around today and again for Friday. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
With two cold fronts working over the area Wednesday and Wednesday night, expect more rain, wind, and falling temperatures. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our latest forecast.
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Perio…
For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rac…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorr…
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a…
