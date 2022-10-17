Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

