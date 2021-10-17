Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
