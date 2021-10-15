 Skip to main content
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

