This evening in Racine: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
