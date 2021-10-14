This evening in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
