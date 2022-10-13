 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

