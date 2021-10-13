Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 m…
For the drive home in Racine: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low ar…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. How li…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The first …
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21…