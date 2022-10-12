Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.