This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Racine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today…
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 m…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. …
Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. How li…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The first …
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…
For the drive home in Racine: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low ar…
For the drive home in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and va…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21…