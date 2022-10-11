For the drive home in Racine: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area today. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get in our latest forecast.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 8am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Some rain around Wednesday, but more activity expected Thursday with our next cold front. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weather update.
Chilly start, but above normal temperatures this afternoon. The warming trend will continue Tuesday with showers coming back. Find out how warm we'll get and when the best chance of rain is here.
