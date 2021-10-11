Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.