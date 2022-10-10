Racine's evening forecast: Clear. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
