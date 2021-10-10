Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.