 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News