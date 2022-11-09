This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front stalling out in southern Wisconsin today, lots of rain is expected for some. Cold and very windy for everyone Saturday. Get all the details in our complete weekend forecast.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. With a cold front beginning to push into the area, showers and storms are coming back and temperatures are going down for Friday. Here's the latest.
Cooler today than Sunday, but right where we should be for early November. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
Just isolated showers this morning before a dry and pleasant afternoon. Rain much more likely for Thursday and a few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. A rain chance is coming back for Wednesday though with a warm front. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm today. Clouds and wind will increase for Thursday. Find out when rain will return and when we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's condition…