This evening in Racine: Mainly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Racin…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Racine's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 1…
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. T…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecas…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. W…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…