Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.