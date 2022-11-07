For the drive home in Racine: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Racine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
