Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph.