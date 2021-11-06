For the drive home in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. …
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Racine's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. T…
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. T…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorr…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should e…