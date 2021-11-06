 Skip to main content
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

