This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
