Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
