Racine's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
