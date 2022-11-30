 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

