Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Above normal temperatures today, but that will not be the case Wednesday. Big cool down on the way. See when rain is most likely for us and how cold it's going to get in our updated forecast.
Not only are temperatures going to be well below normal Wednesday, but strong winds will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. T…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The ar…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…