For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
