 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News