This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
