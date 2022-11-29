This evening in Racine: Showers early with clearing later at night as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. Low around 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
