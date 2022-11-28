This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
