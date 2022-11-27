Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Monday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
