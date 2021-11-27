Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.