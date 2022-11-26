Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We will se…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The ar…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures i…
This evening in Racine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a g…
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to…