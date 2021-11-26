Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mainly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Racine: Mainly clear. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Racine Friday, with temperatures in th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Racine coul…
This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. …
Racine's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expe…
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The Racine …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just …
For the drive home in Racine: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it w…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.