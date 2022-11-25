This evening's outlook for Racine: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Racine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We will se…
Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29…
This evening in Racine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a g…
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The ar…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures i…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Saturday's winds could be br…
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.