For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
