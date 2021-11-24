Racine's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Racine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
