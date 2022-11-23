This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temp…
Snow chance today with an area of low pressure working over us. Snow chance tomorrow with a cold front. See how much more snow is expected and what will happen to temperatures behind the front here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Models are …
This evening in Racine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a g…