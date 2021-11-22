Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.