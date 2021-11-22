This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Racine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
For the drive home in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tem…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be …
Racine's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expe…
Temperatures in Racine will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The Racine …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.