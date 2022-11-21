Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.