Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Racine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
