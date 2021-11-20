Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.