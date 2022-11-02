This evening in Racine: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
