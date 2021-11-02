Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Plan on a rainy day.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showe…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Racine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Racine residents should e…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Racine area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. …
This evening in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine fol…