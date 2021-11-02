 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News