Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.