Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
